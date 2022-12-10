Letter: Ricketts' route to the Senate

Congratulations to Gov. (or is it senator?) Pete Rickets on his recent announcement of being interested in being considered for the upcoming available Nebraska Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse.

The only things more certain than this announcement are taxes and death! If my memory serves me right, Nebraskans did not vote for him on a previous attempt at a Senate seat.

He may feel honored with this appointment, but how much money will this appointment cost him and his family - considering personal dollars and PAC dollars contributed to Jim Pillen's gubernatorial campaign.

It appears that the "appointment" route has become the norm in Nebraska politics. This process, however, does allow Nebraskans to test the voting waters of a potential candidate, prior to actually running for office.

My Christmas wish is that Nebraskans will truly pay attention to how our senators and representatives vote on issues -- and ask whose view is being represented.

Paul VanDeWater, Lincoln