 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Ricketts' route to the Senate

  • 0

Congratulations to Gov. (or is it senator?) Pete Rickets on his recent announcement of being interested in being considered for the upcoming available Nebraska Senate seat vacated by Ben Sasse.

The only things more certain than this announcement are taxes and death! If my memory serves me right, Nebraskans did not vote for him on a previous attempt at a Senate seat.

He may feel honored with this appointment, but how much money will this appointment cost him and his family - considering personal dollars and PAC dollars contributed to Jim Pillen's gubernatorial campaign.

It appears that the "appointment" route has become the norm in Nebraska politics. This process, however, does allow Nebraskans to test the voting waters of a potential candidate, prior to actually running for office.

My Christmas wish is that Nebraskans will truly pay attention to how our senators and representatives vote on issues -- and ask whose view is being represented.

People are also reading…

Paul VanDeWater, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Flood showing true colors

Letter: Flood showing true colors

Rep. Mike Flood’s recent press release about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s retirement was petty, rude and juvenile. “Dr. Fauci took the podium in the Wh…

Letter: Put principle above person

Letter: Put principle above person

The only fidelity Donald Trump has maintained during his self-indulgent life is to the motto of fellow businessman, politician, showman and ho…

Letter: New flood plan best option

Letter: New flood plan best option

I write to disagree with Rosina Paolini in her Nov. 30 letter to the editor (“Slowing growth to control floods”). She said, “Two feet of fill …

Letter: Governors hurt the military

Letter: Governors hurt the military

If it were my mission to overthrow the United States government, one relatively cheap, easy way might be to weaken its military’s effectivenes…

Letter: Mother Nature needs help

Letter: Mother Nature needs help

The converging crises of climate change, deforestation, biodiversity loss, desertification and acidification of the oceans have taken us to th…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News