Letter: Ricketts reveals his hypocrisy

Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts has again proven his innate ability to raise hypocrisy to a high art form. He proclaims that Nebraska is a “pro-life” state, yet when children need help after they come into the world, Ricketts is AWOL.

Lately, he has chosen to refuse to aid migrant children on the southern border calling the Biden policy to help these children “failed.” Ricketts' excuse is he wants to help the children of Nebraska. Really? The is the same governor who refused CARES money to low-income students for pay past-due lunch charges in public schools.

Ricketts was the only governor in the United States to do this. He put abused children taken from their families in Douglas and Sarpy counties at further risk by awarding a HHS contract to St. Francis, a failed low bidder who continues to hold the state hostage for additional funds and is under further investigation from the Legislature.

So Ricketts has failed the children at the border in addition to the children of Nebraska. Pro-life? Only when it is politically expedient. Once born, you are on your own, especially if you come from a poor family of color. Hypocrisy is alive and well nourished by Pete Ricketts.

Bob Price, Lincoln

