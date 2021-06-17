 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts removing farmer choices
Gov. Pete Ricketts in Clay Center, Nebraska, on Thursday. Ricketts has been traveling the state to rally opposition to President Joe Biden’s 30x30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 PAUL HAMMEL, Omaha World-Herald

America’s first national park was created 125 years ago, and the government has been involved in one way or another in conserving the environment ever since. When the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression hit, it was recognized that it was helpful to give farmers and ranchers financial incentives to remain as good stewards of the lands.

Thousands of Nebraskans have chosen to participate in these programs over the years, and no matter what party has been in power, these programs have remained popular and effective conservation tools.

Now that the current administration has rolled out the latest and most ambitious of these programs, our governor has chosen not to educate himself on the program and show his constituents how they can utilize this program for their benefit and for the good of the Nebraska environment as they have on previous and current programs.

Gov. Pete Ricketts decided it would be more beneficial for him to vilify the program for national attention and score political points in creating a controversy where there was none.

Worse still, he is trying to legislate the choice of participation in a federal program away from his constituents. That is the real crime here.

Roger Doerr, Lincoln

