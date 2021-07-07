 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts recognizes communist victims
Letter: Ricketts recognizes communist victims

Nebraska governor defends move to send troopers to Texas

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2021, file photo, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference at the Nebraska State Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. Gov. Ricketts is defending his decision to send state patrol troopers to the U.S.-Mexican border at the request of fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas and using it as an opportunity to rail against the Biden administration, as he has increasingly done in recent months. Ricketts announced Saturday, June 19, 2021, that he would send 25 troopers to Del Rio, Texas, later this week for a deployment to last as long as 16 days. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP File)

 Kenneth Ferriera

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently issued a proclamation designating the month of July to be Victims of Communism Remembrance Month. I was invited to the proclamation signing ceremony to share my family’s experience of living in China under communist rule.

The Chinese Communist Party has been persecuting the Chinese people for decades. House Christians and Tibetans have long been persecuted, and in Xinjiang province there are likely over 1 million Muslims who are imprisoned.

My own family has been victimized by the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong, which is a meditation practice in the Buddhist tradition whose core principles are truthfulness, compassion and tolerance.

In 1999, when the number of Falun Gong practitioners in China exceeded 70 million, outnumbering the CCP’s own membership, a brutal persecution to eradicate the practice was initiated.

I was 11 years old at that time, and I remember clearly the nonstop demonizing propaganda that was broadcasted on all media. Falun Gong practitioners were labeled as enemies of the state. The atmosphere was terrifying. My mom was arrested for appealing to the provincial government. It was the first time I experienced deep fear and helplessness.

Now I live in America where freedoms are protected, but so many others still live under communist oppression, where the wrong word or belief can result in imprisonment or worse.

As the CCP marked its centennial anniversary this July, I hope everyone will understand the nature and history of communism in the world.

Governor Ricketts' acknowledgement of this reality is appreciated.

Jianghao Wang, Lincoln

