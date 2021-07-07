Letter: Ricketts recognizes communist victims

Gov. Pete Ricketts recently issued a proclamation designating the month of July to be Victims of Communism Remembrance Month. I was invited to the proclamation signing ceremony to share my family’s experience of living in China under communist rule.

The Chinese Communist Party has been persecuting the Chinese people for decades. House Christians and Tibetans have long been persecuted, and in Xinjiang province there are likely over 1 million Muslims who are imprisoned.

My own family has been victimized by the CCP’s persecution of Falun Gong, which is a meditation practice in the Buddhist tradition whose core principles are truthfulness, compassion and tolerance.

In 1999, when the number of Falun Gong practitioners in China exceeded 70 million, outnumbering the CCP’s own membership, a brutal persecution to eradicate the practice was initiated.

I was 11 years old at that time, and I remember clearly the nonstop demonizing propaganda that was broadcasted on all media. Falun Gong practitioners were labeled as enemies of the state. The atmosphere was terrifying. My mom was arrested for appealing to the provincial government. It was the first time I experienced deep fear and helplessness.