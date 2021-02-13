Letter: Ricketts putting party over country

In a Feb. 10 article (" Ricketts disagrees with Sasse's vote to proceed with trial against Trump "), Gov. Pete Rickett's is quoted as describing the second Senate impeachment trial as "divisive for our country" at a time of presidential transition.

Once again, the governor is showing his allegiance to party over country. There can be no moving forward without holding the former president, his enablers and opportunistic elected officials accountable for months of lies about the November election, followed by a premeditated attack on the Capitol.