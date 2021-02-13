 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts putting party over country
Letter: Ricketts putting party over country

Gov. Pete Ricketts

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts during an interview in his office at the Capitol on Wednesday.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

In a Feb. 10 article ("Ricketts disagrees with Sasse's vote to proceed with trial against Trump"), Gov. Pete Rickett's is quoted as describing the second Senate impeachment trial as "divisive for our country" at a time of presidential transition.

Once again, the governor is showing his allegiance to party over country. There can be no moving forward without holding the former president, his enablers and opportunistic elected officials accountable for months of lies about the November election, followed by a premeditated attack on the Capitol.

David Hemsath, Lincoln

