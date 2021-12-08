Letter: Ricketts must let UNL do its job

Nebraskans For Peace supports Chancellor Ronnie Green’s plan for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be an inclusive environment where everyone feels welcome. The plan has not yet been implemented.

Normally, our thoughts would be, “OK, great. Now put your words into action,” but we are troubled by the Gov. Pete Ricketts' interference in the process. The university is legally governed by its administration and Board of Regents, not by the governor.

The governor has real responsibilities going unattended. He could focus his efforts on relieving our overcrowded emergency rooms, encouraging people to get vaccinated, addressing criminal justice reform, improving child welfare outcomes and balancing our budget.

He could even acknowledge that, to fulfill the state’s motto of “equality before the law” and in recognition of our history of bias, he appreciates Chancellor Green’s efforts to make people from all backgrounds feel welcome at UNL.

After all, we need a highly educated citizenry. Instead, Ricketts used his press conference to quote authors he does not understand and theories he has never studied.