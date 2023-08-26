Sen. Pete Ricketts missed a teaching moment when he said, “I’ve heard from countless Nebraskans who are concerned our justice system is being weaponized against President Biden’s political opponents ...”

Ricketts could have told these countless Nebraskans that the charges brought against Donald Trump came from each grand jury’s finding of probable cause that crimes had been committed, not by Biden or U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland or Special Counsel Jack Smith or the Justice Department.

Ricketts could have told these countless Nebraskans that Democrats' names do not appear in Trump’s charging documents. He could have told these countless Nebraskans that the case against Trump was built on Republican testimony — Republicans like Vice President Mike Pence, Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Department of Homeland Security Official Ken Cuccinelli and Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe, among others; Republican officials who were offered the opportunity to overturn the 2020 election but chose not to participate, who even warned against the effort.

Senator Ricketts could have even suggested to these countless Nebraskans to have faith in our legal system to allow Trump to have his day in court. Instead he chose to continue to undermine the faith of these countless Nebraskans in the institutions that serve our democracy by repeating the Republican “woe is me” counterclaim of institutional bias.

Ron Bowmaster, Lincoln