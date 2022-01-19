Letter: Ricketts missed part of issue

In his Jan. 6 press release Gov. Pete Ricketts shook his finger at President Biden and Vice President Harris for comparing “the Stop the Steal protests to the day of infamy at Pearl Harbor and likened the protestors to the terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11.”

First, let’s be clear that those who stormed the Capitol smashed windows, caused death and injury to Capitol police and ransacked desks and offices. They were not merely protesters. Why does Ricketts keep calling them protestors when they’re not?

Second, I agree with the governor that the death and destruction associated with Pearl Harbor and 9/11 were far greater than Jan. 6. What Vice President Harris found so egregious, I believe, was the attempt on Jan. 6 to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power from one president to another.

Neither the Japanese army nor Osama bin Laden was ever able to breach the halls of Congress to pull that off, but President Trump and his cohorts were successful in doing so for a short while. This is what Vice President Harris finds so treacherous, and what Governor Ricketts never mentions in his press release.

Frank Edler, Lincoln

