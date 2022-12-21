 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ricketts leaves state better off

President Ronald Reagan famously asked, "Are you better off than you were four years ago?" That’s the question Nebraskans should consider as Gov. Pete Ricketts concludes two terms; are we better off than we were eight years ago? I think the answer is an overwhelming yes!

When Gov. Ricketts took office in January 2015 Nebraska’s unemployment rate was 3.3%, today our state is near a historical low rate of 2.2%. State spending was growing at an average rate of 6.5% before Ricketts was sent to Lincoln; today that growth in spending is half.

One example of Nebraska’s economy benefiting from Gov. Ricketts’ focus on expanding our export markets is the spike in beef exports to Japan, which have risen 88% since 2015 to $215 million annually. Growing exports helps Nebraska’s industries and our economy thrive. These strong economic indicators have led to Nebraskans enjoying actual wage growth that beats the national average.

But growing our economy and our income is not the whole story. Thanks to his tax cuts more Nebraskans are keeping their hard-earned money. Since taking office, Ricketts has cut taxes each year, most notably in 2022, signing the largest tax cut in state history into law.

A significant reduction in the income tax and large investment in returning property tax payments through tax credits also benefits Nebraskans. Cutting taxes would not be possible but for Gov. Ricketts' leadership, commitment to controlling spending and growing our economy. For this I wish to say thank you.

Jessica Shelburn, Lincoln, state director of Americans for Prosperity-Nebraska

