Letter: Ricketts has wrong priorities

Gov. Pete Ricketts says no to helping migrant children and yes to guns. What's wrong with this picture?
Gary Targoff, Lincoln
In regards to the article "Proposed Standards Under Fire" (LJS, April 3) and Gail Rule's response in a letter April 11, "Board cuts off debate":
I served for two years as a Peace Corps volunteer in China. My loathing of the Chinese government knew no bounds. My college English students …
I want to make a difference, but my mind is not working as quickly as racism and injustice. I believe in partnership to fight racism. Black pe…
The idea of vaccine passports may or may not be a good one ("Vaccine passports latest political flash point," April 7).
So Gov. Pete Ricketts tweeted that "Nebraska stands with Georgia and supports their work to promote integrity and access in voting." As govern…
Gov. Pete Ricketts continues to show that he is both thoughtless and heartless. He has refused to let Nebraska participate in what is clearly …
As the co-owner of a consulting company that is required to use air travel almost weekly, I remain extremely disappointed in the Lincoln Airpo…
Voicing her support for a constitutional amendment to keep the number of justices on the Supreme Court at nine members (Journal Star, Feb. 23)…
You could forgive a person if she thought Husker football is now in a year-round league, and Steve Sipple is a majority owner of Lee Enterprises.
With commercial air travel picking up, a much-needed terminal renovation under way, Offutt Air Force Base's temporary relocation of flights to…
