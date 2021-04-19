 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts has wrong priorities
Letter: Ricketts has wrong priorities

Gov. Pete Ricketts says no to helping migrant children and yes to guns. What's wrong with this picture?

Gary Targoff, Lincoln

