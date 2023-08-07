The Aug. 7 Journal Star front page contains an article where Sen. Pete Ricketts states he is trying to "help restore integrity to the justice system," as countless Nebraskans are concerned about weaponizing the justice system ("Ricketts calls for attorney probe").

The last thing we need is a freshman senator, not even dry behind the ears yet, making more baseless charges about our justice system. Where were his cries during the Trump administration, when Attorney General William Barr was acting as Trump's personal attorney and doing Trump's bidding.

Can Ricketts buy influence like he did while governing Nebraska? His time would be better spent investigating Trump's various indictments. Instead we get more Republican fake news.

Dennis Kramer, Lincoln