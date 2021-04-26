Letter: Ricketts full of contradictions

I am calling on Gov. Pete Ricketts to immediately have the State Patrol begin an investigation of the 2nd Congressional District's election commissioners. It is quite obvious that there were irregularities in that district.

Oops! That would affect Don Bacon's win. Can't do that!

Also, since it was the will of the people, saying the outcome had "irregularities" would be bad. Governor Ricketts' support for the Georgia election law is depressing. Supporting a law that, in part, makes it illegal to hand out water or food to voters in line?

I wish this was all I had to say about Governor Ricketts. But, he makes false statements that are not fact-checked by the media. For example Governor Ricketts said in regards to cannabis, "... it will kill your kids ..." For the record, alcohol is responsible for more deaths and long-term health issues than cannabis.