Letter: Ricketts full of contradictions

I am calling on Gov. Pete Ricketts to immediately have the State Patrol begin an investigation of the 2nd Congressional District's election commissioners. It is quite obvious that there were irregularities in that district.
Oops! That would affect Don Bacon's win. Can't do that!
Also, since it was the will of the people, saying the outcome had "irregularities" would be bad. Governor Ricketts' support for the Georgia election law is depressing. Supporting a law that, in part, makes it illegal to hand out water or food to voters in line?
I wish this was all I had to say about Governor Ricketts. But, he makes false statements that are not fact-checked by the media. For example Governor Ricketts said in regards to cannabis, "... it will kill your kids ..." For the record, alcohol is responsible for more deaths and long-term health issues than cannabis.
Governor Ricketts is the chief law enforcement officer of the state. The Journal Star quoted an employee of the Lincoln Correctional Center, calling the facility an "open-air drug market" in a Dec. 16 story. Governor Ricketts should send in the State Patrol to take charge of the LCC. Alas, he is sending troopers to Minnesota to help with security. Who pays that bill?
Ricketts is pro-life but supports death penalty. Pro-life but has allowed more 2,000 Nebraskans to die due to his Trump-inspired erratic policies on the coronavirus. and he had the state buy drugs illegally for an execution. It goes on and on. Thankfully his term is nearly over.
David Schleich, Lincoln