Letter: Ricketts earns thanks for work

Gov. Pete Ricketts deserves thanks for his two terms in office. When he asked for our vote in 2014, he promised three things: run the government like a business, defend life and cut taxes. He has done all three.

Ricketts streamlined government by modernizing the Department of Transportation and reducing the number of departments in state government. He also significantly reduced the growth of state spending and fixed significant, long-standing problems in both HHS and Corrections.

Nebraska is firmly a pro-life state under Ricketts’ leadership. Whether it be pro-life license plates, steps to help mothers heal from miscarriage or strengthened informed consent laws, Ricketts has taken the lead to protect life in our state.

Each year of his governorship, Ricketts has worked to reduce taxes. Earlier this year Nebraska saw the largest tax cut in state history, a multi-billion-dollar tax relief package that Ricketts worked through the Unicameral and signed into law.

For making the government more efficient, cutting taxes and protecting the most vulnerable, I want to thank Ricketts for a job well done.

Ashley Stevens, Lincoln

