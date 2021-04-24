 Skip to main content
Letter: Ricketts doesn't speak for all
Letter: Ricketts doesn't speak for all

What a cold and hardened heart Gov. Pete Ricketts must have to turn away children in need of help and blame Trump's mess on Biden.

To quote a book Ricketts probably reads: "But Jesus called them to him, saying, 'Let the children come to me, and do not hinder them, for to such belongs the kingdom of God. Truly, I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it,'” (Luke 18:15-17).

Ricketts must be running for some future political office with all the fear and hate he is spreading though his speech-ifying. Voters, beware of his motives.

Gail Ogden, Lincoln

