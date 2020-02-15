Letter, 2/16: Ricketts demeaned public schools
View Comments

Letter, 2/16: Ricketts demeaned public schools

{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to the Nebraska State Education Association and others who slammed Gov. Pete Ricketts for calling the state's pubic schools "government schools."  I, too, found his characterization objectionable.

Use of this terminology by President Trump and subsequently Governor Ricketts sends a negative connotation, is short sighted and it is just wrong. Additionally, such usage suggests that "private schools" or even "charter schools" are not subject to governmental requirements.

This is not the case, since these schools, like "public schools", must meet governmentally established regulations, including curriculum standards, teacher qualifications and length of school terms.

One's choice of words matters, and we should not remain silent when our governor or any other elected official denigrates the long-established, correct names of our institutions, including "public schools" and "private schools."

Helen Meeks, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News