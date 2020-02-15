Letter, 2/16: Ricketts demeaned public schools

Thanks to the Nebraska State Education Association and others who slammed Gov. Pete Ricketts for calling the state's pubic schools "government schools." I, too, found his characterization objectionable.

Use of this terminology by President Trump and subsequently Governor Ricketts sends a negative connotation, is short sighted and it is just wrong. Additionally, such usage suggests that "private schools" or even "charter schools" are not subject to governmental requirements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is not the case, since these schools, like "public schools", must meet governmentally established regulations, including curriculum standards, teacher qualifications and length of school terms.

One's choice of words matters, and we should not remain silent when our governor or any other elected official denigrates the long-established, correct names of our institutions, including "public schools" and "private schools."

Helen Meeks, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0