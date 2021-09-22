Letter: Ricketts confused on liberty

Interesting to see Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizing President Biden, as he does with everything Biden does, this time on mask mandates.
Ricketts says it's a "stunning violation of personal freedoms and abuse of federal government power. He went on to say "... this is about government control and taking away personal liberties." Then he said, "Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health." And then said that it's not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.
But Ricketts' stand on abortion is that he thinks it's OK for the state or federal government to control women's reproduction choices. That is also a personal liberty. Apparently, personal liberty is whatever the governor thinks it should be.
Bernice Russell, Gurley