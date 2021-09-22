 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ricketts confused on liberty
0 Comments

Letter: Ricketts confused on liberty

  • 0
Pete Ricketts

Gov. Pete Ricketts opposes President Joe Biden’s 30-by-30 plan, which calls for conserving at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

Interesting to see Gov. Pete Ricketts criticizing President Biden, as he does with everything Biden does, this time on mask mandates.

Ricketts says it's a "stunning violation of personal freedoms and abuse of federal government power. He went on to say "... this is about government control and taking away personal liberties." Then he said, "Americans, not the federal government, are responsible for taking charge of their personal health." And then said that it's not the role of the federal government to mandate their choices.

But Ricketts' stand on abortion is that he thinks it's OK for the state or federal government to control women's reproduction choices. That is also a personal liberty. Apparently, personal liberty is whatever the governor thinks it should be.

Bernice Russell, Gurley

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines
Letters

Letter: Mixed message on vaccines

  • Updated

Gov. Pete Ricketts does not want to mandate vaccine now that one has approval. My question is, what's the difference between it and mandating …

Letter: A message of inclusion
Letters

Letter: A message of inclusion

  • Updated

I was pleased to read the recent article about disabled educator Rachel Veenendaal holding Lincoln Public Schools accountable for their employ…

Letter: A nation without unity
Letters

Letter: A nation without unity

As I reflected on the horrendous events of 9/11, I am reminded of the sacrifices that were made by so many on that day, for the next 20 years,…

Letter: City streets in bad shape
Letters

Letter: City streets in bad shape

  • Updated

As a visitor to your city, I find it remarkable that people spend thousands of dollars to drive cars on the streets of your city. Their condit…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News