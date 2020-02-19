Letter, 2/20: Ricketts chose words poorly

I wonder why Gov. Pete Ricketts is adopting Donald Trump’s terminology in referring to our public schools as "government schools."

Quoting from the Journal Star (Feb. 12): “The governor repeatedly referred to public schools as 'government schools,' a term that President Donald Trump used in his State of the Union speech earlier this month in which he criticized 'failing government schools.'"

Nebraska has many fine public schools, Lincoln Public Schools, Crete Public Schools, Norris Public Schools. I have never heard our local school referred to as "government schools," i.e. Beatrice Government Schools.

So what is the meaning of the governor’s choice of words? It seems like one more insidious attack on an American institution that has been the foundation of America’s greatness.

Words matter. I fully support our public schools.

Jane Nider, Beatrice

