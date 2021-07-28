Letter: Ricketts blames others for his actions

Well, Gov. Pete Ricketts, once again, you are blaming others for what you are doing. You sent the Nebraska State Patrol to the U.S. Mexican border. Who would have thought that Texas was going to pay for it? Only you.

You said in the beginning that you didn't know how it would be paid for. You must have been the only one who didn't know. Now you are telling the taxpayers of Nebraska that they will have to pay for it.

Now you have gone on to blame the lack of the state being paid back on the Democrats in Texas leaving the state of Texas. Did you know they left the state because the Republicans want to restrict voting rights to the people of Texas, or should we say some of the people of Texas?

Don't blame President Biden and the Democrats for things. You sound like Donald Trump; it is always somebody else to blame. You really should stop blaming others for what you do.

Be honest, if you can: Do you want to restrict people's voting rights like they are trying to do in Texas? Can you share with the people what your political agenda really is?

Mike Nickell, Lincoln

