Letter: Rick Vest puts in the work

Being a County Commissioner isn't an easy job, and it was even more challenging in recent years. Rick Vest has done the research, put in the hard work, attended the meetings and participated in the events that it takes to make good decisions on our behalf.

Commissioner Vest clearly takes his responsibility as an elected official seriously, and he has earned my respect.

Please join me (and the Lincoln Journal Star's editorial board) in supporting Rick Vest so he can continue to invest his experience in Lancaster County. And encourage your family and friends who live in Northeast Lincoln, Waverly, and the surrounding rural areas to vote Vest!

Jennifer Cusick-Rawlinson, Lincoln

