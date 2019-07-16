Recent Journal Star articles have discussed the administrative leave for University of Nebraska softball coach Rhonda Revelle and the outpouring of support from former players and colleagues.
As a longtime high school softball coach, I firmly believe that Rhonda has been an outstanding ambassador for the university and the sport. She and her staff make it a high priority to reach out to coaches and players throughout the state through exceptionally high-quality clinics and team camps and attendance at tournaments.
The NU players who work the camps are always positive, energetic and knowledgeable, reflecting the coaching they receive themselves. I have observed NU softball practices and participated in camps and have always noticed a positive atmosphere and close player-coach relationships.
Recently, I was named the Girls High School Coach of the Year by the Journal Star, and I am very grateful. A significant influence on my ability to earn that recognition been Rhonda and her staff.
Through them, I have learned a lot about coaching female athletes the right way, along with up-to-date ways of teaching softball hitting and pitching skills. Her influence has had a major positive impact on my career.
The athletes she coaches, plus thousands of girls that play softball in Nebraska, are far better off for the leadership and outreach that Rhonda has provided. I am confident that a fair and thorough review will affirm my belief that Rhonda Revelle should continue to be the head softball coach for the University of Nebraska this season and in the years to come.
Mark Watt, Lincoln
Softball coach, Lincoln Southwest