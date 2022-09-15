 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Returning book part of deal

Bennett Martin Library

Patrons walk past Bennett Martin Library on Thursday. The city had hoped to have a bond issue on the ballot this fall for a new library, but it is still working to figure out the best way to replace Bennett Martin.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Lincoln City Libraries are discontinuing late fees on books checked out because it affects the poor and disadvantaged disproportionately and does not hurt the Library's budget. (Lincoln libraries drop fines on overdue books, Sept. 2).

This is just another step toward not holding people responsible for bad behavior. When I was a child, being able to check out a library book was a privilege that I was taught should never be abused.

If a person, no matter their financial or social status, can check out a book or CD they should be able to return it within three weeks. That is the contract you have with the library. 

Larry Benac, Lincoln

