Letter, 1/29: Resurgence of hate must be fought

In recent years ,we have seen a disturbing increase in hate crimes and antisocial rhetoric. Recently, there was yet another violent attack on Jewish people in New Jersey. Here in Lincoln, the South Street Temple was desecrated with a swastika.

How can this be happening in America 70 years after the horrors of the Holocaust in Nazi Germany? Recently a woman in Iowa drove her car onto a sidewalk to run over a young girl because the driver thought the girl was Hispanic.

White supremacists have become embolden to spew their message of hate as they did in Charlottesville two years ago. Social media is teeming with these antisocial messages.

It seems like this disgusting behavior has become part of our everyday news. Are we going to sit by and passively accept this? Are we going to rationalize that this is not a really a problem? Are we doing enough to respond to these disturbing developments? No, we are not.

This hate behavior is immoral and corrosive. There are not "good people on both sides." The politics of fear and division are helping to fuel this antisocial behavior. Some of our politicians seem almost reluctant to condemn this behavior for fear of alienating some of their supporters.