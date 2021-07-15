Letter: Results, not process, will matter

I cannot believe eight intelligent people (the editorial board) could muddle up an issue which most of us have moved past ("Police chief search featured good process, good result," July 9).

The things (progress) you lectured us about, you turned into highlights for the new hiree.

The "process" you championed will have no affect on the success of the new police chief. Any honest person with experience in employee hiring will admit they hope for more successes than failures.

Teresa Ewins's success will, eventually, be determined by what she brings to our community in the form of law enforcement management.

I wish her well.

Robert D. Lutes, Lincoln

