Letter: Restaurant isn't your home

Reading Jeff Korbelik’s recent restaurant review ("Wood-fired bread makes the difference at Lincoln's Pub," May 20) can easily be understood as a lesson of what not to do when dining at a restaurant.

It is unfortunate that Mr. Korbelik and his party were seated without silverware at a new Lincoln eatery, however, it is unacceptable how he chose to remedy the situation. Rather than politely asking restaurant staff for silverware and napkins, Mr. Korbelik, by his own admission in his review, reached in a section of the restaurant that was presumably not “open” to the public to grab his own silverware.

Did he wash his hands first? Does he have respect for someone’s business? Is it OK for guests in his home to grab what they want without asking?

Somehow people feel that restaurants are just an extension of their own homes. People move tables, chairs and whatever else they want in a fashion they would never do in another business, nor expect anyone to do at their homes.

It’s a matter of respect. Mr. Korbelik is reviewing a new restaurant. If it takes 10 minutes to get silverware then he can write that up in his review. A restaurant “critic” should know how to behave in a restaurant.

Adam Dunn, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0