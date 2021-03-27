Letter: Responders need support

If you are one of the roughly 30,000 people who live in Lancaster County but outside of Lincoln, volunteers come to your house when you call 911 for fire and rescue. Did you know that? When I moved here in 2010 I didn't, but I was asked to join Southwest Fire & Rescue, and I've been volunteering as an EMT and firefighter ever since.

Back then, as a new father and business owner, I didn't have the time, but I thought, "Someday it will be my family that needs help ..." Sure enough, in 2014, my Southwest brothers and sisters pulled me, paralyzed, from a demolished Subaru and loaded me onto a helicopter.

No longer paralyzed, I walk slowly with crutches and don't look like the hero you hope to see after dialing 911, but I do my best to contribute because someone has to do it.

But I'll be honest: I'm getting burned out, and so are most of our members. Our department has 23 members, and only seven who actually live in the district. Only seven people from the roughly 2,000 households in our district volunteer to help when someone dials 911.