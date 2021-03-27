 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Responders need support
0 comments

Letter: Responders need support

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peru flooding, 3.17

PERU, NEB. - 3/17/2019- Volunteer firefighters from Auburn help unload water bladders Sunday, March 17, 2019, in Peru, Nebraska. KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

If you are one of the roughly 30,000 people who live in Lancaster County but outside of Lincoln, volunteers come to your house when you call 911 for fire and rescue. Did you know that? When I moved here in 2010 I didn't, but I was asked to join Southwest Fire & Rescue, and I've been volunteering as an EMT and firefighter ever since.

Back then, as a new father and business owner, I didn't have the time, but I thought, "Someday it will be my family that needs help ..." Sure enough, in 2014, my Southwest brothers and sisters pulled me, paralyzed, from a demolished Subaru and loaded me onto a helicopter.

No longer paralyzed, I walk slowly with crutches and don't look like the hero you hope to see after dialing 911, but I do my best to contribute because someone has to do it.

But I'll be honest: I'm getting burned out, and so are most of our members. Our department has 23 members, and only seven who actually live in the district. Only seven people from the roughly 2,000 households in our district volunteer to help when someone dials 911.

As the county population grows, we're meeting many residents who have no idea that emergency response is provided by their neighbors, not paid professionals. In our district, the tax base is adequate, but the volunteer pool isn't. If you live outside of Lincoln, and are capable and willing to learn, please consider joining your local fire department.

Alex McKiernan, Martell

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Gate House Row a mistake
Letters

Letter: Gate House Row a mistake

  • Updated

The City Council has approved a developer’s plan to build 94 units of row house apartments on the green space on the west side of Wyuka Cemetery.

Letter: Don't make voting harder
Letters

Letter: Don't make voting harder

  • Updated

I have been a voter for most of my adult life. In most elections the percentage of people getting out to vote in Lincoln was very low, averagi…

Letter: Perpetuating ethanol myth
Letters

Letter: Perpetuating ethanol myth

  • Updated

In a recent Journal Star editorial ("Environmental Trust Fund board is straying from group's roots," March 12), it states: "Ethanol's positive…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News