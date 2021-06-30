Letter: Respect veterans, fireworks laws

I’ll start off by saying I enjoy the colorful bursts that are quintessential when one thinks about fireworks. Ultimately, someone will set these and other styles of fireworks off well into July 5, but hey, it’s to be expected, right?

You know what’s not expected? Lying in bed at 10:17 p.m. and hearing “BOOM!” on June 8.

While it is annoying to me, it was just short of terrifying for my partner, a Marine veteran. To be clear, he wants people to have fun with fireworks on July 3 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and July 4, from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

These are the legal hours for firework detonation in Lincoln. These are the hours he knows not to go outside, stays in the basement and keeps his headphones on.

Every Independence Day, citizens thank those who laid their lives on the line for freedom almost 250 years ago while ignoring the ones who did the same thing and are alive next door. My partner is willing to give up 31 hours of his life so you, dear Lincolnites, can celebrate.

Use your 31 hours. Don’t infringe on others' rights to peaceful nights.

Molly Mayhew, Lincoln

