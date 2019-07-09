According to The Flag Code of the United States of America, “The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever.
"It should not be embroidered on such articles as cushions or handkerchiefs and the like," and “No part of the flag should ever be used as a costume or athletic uniform.”
So how come Gov. Pete Ricketts asserts ("Ricketts weighs in on Nike controversy," July 3) that Nike’s decision to refrain from exploiting a version of the Stars and Stripes to sell shoes “not only disrespects our flag, but also the free enterprise system"?
Bill Wehrbein, Lincoln