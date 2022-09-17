 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Resources need tending

  • 0
Republican River

The Republican River flows through southwest Nebraska below Harlan County Lake.

 Courtesy Twin Valley Weed Management

Water is Nebraska, just like public power, Natural Resources Districts and our unicameral is Nebraska.

The Republican, Blue, Nemaha, Elkhorn, North, South and Middle Loup, Dismal, Niobrara, and North and South Platte rivers and all of their watersheds and basins are Nebraska.

Lake McConaughy and the Tri-County power and irrigation system with all of its offshoots -- whether man-made or natural -- is Nebraska. Just as are all the other lakes and reservoirs which were created by our rivers, streams, creeks and sloughs.

However, these resources need tending. Some need dredging and others need mending and updating. This stewardship needs funding.

So before you vote this November, take a look below our surface and what lies beneath, the Ogallala Aquifer. Be informed.

Jim Hatheway, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Failure to escape the past

Letter: Failure to escape the past

After Nebraska’s volleyball team had been named as the nation’s 2022 preseason No. 1 team, the Big Ten Network featured an interview with head…

Letter: Pillen should just show up

Letter: Pillen should just show up

"Politics is run by the people who show up," Gov. Pete Ricketts told a group of students at the University of Nebraska-Kearney last week (Rick…

Letter: Blood will protect water

Letter: Blood will protect water

Nebraska is experiencing multiple water crises. The Platte has run dry in some areas of our state and many lakes are at historic lows. Our lak…

Letter: Board still owes apologies

Letter: Board still owes apologies

The Journal Star's Sept. 2 editorial, "Gage County paid its dues for injustice," stated, “... some 40% of which is estimated to have been coll…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News