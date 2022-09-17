Letter: Resources need tending

Water is Nebraska, just like public power, Natural Resources Districts and our unicameral is Nebraska.

The Republican, Blue, Nemaha, Elkhorn, North, South and Middle Loup, Dismal, Niobrara, and North and South Platte rivers and all of their watersheds and basins are Nebraska.

Lake McConaughy and the Tri-County power and irrigation system with all of its offshoots -- whether man-made or natural -- is Nebraska. Just as are all the other lakes and reservoirs which were created by our rivers, streams, creeks and sloughs.

However, these resources need tending. Some need dredging and others need mending and updating. This stewardship needs funding.

So before you vote this November, take a look below our surface and what lies beneath, the Ogallala Aquifer. Be informed.

Jim Hatheway, Lincoln