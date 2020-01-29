Letter, 1/30: Residents shovel while city sits

"No amount of effort can stop that," Interim Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Tom Casady said. "That’s Mother Nature.”

Another round of typical Nebraska winter weather, another line of excuses from city officials. Sadly, we should be used to it by now. Seemingly every time there is a snowstorm of any substance in Lincoln, we hear the same tired excuses. Every single time.

Somehow, I suspect other towns and cities receiving winter weather have solutions that work. What are they? Have our city officials researched what works in other municipalities? Or do they simply do the same thing over and over again, expecting different results? I seem to recall that being the definition of insanity according to Albert Einstein.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am legally required to clear my sidewalk by 9 a.m. the day after a snow, or I am subject to a monetary fine. And yet, the city can plow a few streets, ignore the rest and put on another pot of coffee while the rest of us are stuck literally ice skating and playing bumper cars.

Mr. Casady, my muscular effort is required in order to comply with that ordinance, regardless of Mother Nature. And I do.