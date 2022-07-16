 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans, where are you?

The most astonishing thing about the Jan. 6 hearings is the deafening silence from Republicans. There is zero movement among Republicans to hold the 45th president and his circle accountable. Where are you? Are you watching?

I'm not addressing Deb Fisher, Ben Sasse, Don Bacon or any other elected Nebraska Republicans. They would never turn their backs on this golden cow. I'm talking directly to the Republicans of the state. The farmers and ranchers, union members, laborers, moms, dads. … Where are you?

Every single day as the details of the Trump administration's actions are recounted it becomes more appalling. He attempted a violent coup when his frivolous legal maneuvers were destroyed by the evidence, and his actions led to the death of at least one person. Don't believe me? Watch the interviews, listen to the people who were there.

The future of our country hangs on quickly punishing that administration and anyone who aided and abetted. Please say something. Call your representatives, write them letters or send them an email. The only way the elected leaders will do something is if they think their constituents are paying attention.

I warned everyone in my letter to the editor "Trump Staging His Own Coup, Dec. 4, 2020. I hope people will take off their blinders on this one.

Paul Ries, Lincoln

