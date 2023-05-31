Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here's a little more from the Guns, Guns, and More Guns Party and their quest to "protect children." From the Journal Star on May 25: "In other budget cuts on Wednesday, Pillen eliminated funding for a pilot program to work with children suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of their exposure to gun violence."

After recently allowing the permitless carrying of firearms in our state, we're not going to give any thought to what happens to our children in its aftermath? Traumatized children left untreated grow up to be damaged adults. Is this really what we need in Nebraska? This state seems hell-bent on damaging kids and, by extension, their families.

A recent article on a transgender student (with incredible grades and potential) considering leaving the state because of attacks by the Legislature and the governor is just another example of our state running off our best and brightest because of shortsighted policies devised to keep their angry base angry and activated for the upcoming election season.

The modern Republican Party is a menace to society. Are they really protecting kids? Not so much.

Rich Dickerson, Lincoln