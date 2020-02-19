Letter, 2/20: Republicans must take back party

My childhood was a barrage of conservative beliefs. I went to Catholic school, my father was in the military and we went to church every Sunday. I am very well acquainted with the morals and ideals of the Republican Party.

I moved nine times before I was 14 years old and have moved five more times in the decades since then. I have seen all parts of our country and seen all ranges of people with political views from far left to far right. I think it is beyond obvious that Donald J. Trump is absolutely not a Republican, does not hold Christian or Republican values and is delegitimizing the party as a whole.

Trump bullies, manipulates and lies to get his way. We have seen proof of this time and time again. He makes fun of people with disabilities, takes from the poor to give to the rich and works tirelessly to cut funding for programs that actually help the people in need. These directly go against any kind of “Christian values” I have ever heard of.

And forget states’ rights! He only endorses them when he agrees with the positions they are taking. If any state tries to get out from under his tiny thumbs, he shuts it down.