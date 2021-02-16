 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans must speak up
Letter: Republicans must speak up

Congress Divided Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., walks back to her office after speaking on the floor of the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.

 ANDREW HARNIK, ASSOCIATED PRESS

The Republican Party is not sending their best. They’re sending some really bad characters. They’re bringing seditionists. They’re bringing crime. They’re bringing conspiracy theorists. And some, I assume, are good people, to borrow a phrase from former President Trump.

The GOP gave a standing ovation to a woman who has harassed Parkland, Florida, school shooting survivors, who has suggested Nancy Pelosi should be put to death for treason, who has suggested mass shootings were set up by anti-gun forces and has suggested California forest fires were started by Jewish lasers. Yet they censure good GOP people who have dared to push back against a former president who throughout his tenure normalized racism and fear.

Good Republicans, and I know there are a lot of you out there, please stand up and speak out against this insanity.

Ardis Holland, Lincoln

