Letter: Republicans must do better

When Donald Trump was running for president the first time, I could see he was not qualified due to the many problems in his life that continue to follow him.

Since then, he has created many more problems due to the lack of character, ethics and leadership this job requires.

Trump followers still are blinded, and his bid to run for president will result in more losses and unrest caused by Trump.

Move on! To Republicans, I say try a different horse in the next race because the damage done will only get worse. Be good citizens and think of others when picking your candidate. If you do not choose better candidates, even President Biden will take this to the next level. The Democrats seem to be doing a better job anyway.

Signed, a former Republican, now an independent.

Arthur Jimenez, Lincoln