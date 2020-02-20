Letter, 2/21: Republicans like liberal policies

Sen. Deb Fischer and your fellow Republicans, you have made statements over the past months that I just don’t understand. You have stated that Democrats are pushing their extreme liberal agenda, far-left policies that go against our common-sense conservative values.
I would like you to tell me what liberal values you are against, and what are common-sense conservative values? I’m convinced that most Nebraskans have this in-bred notion that if you are a Nebraskan, you should be a Republican and have conservative values.
Yet, many Nebraskans enjoy the benefits of many social programs that a true conservative would be against, such as Social Security, Medicare, Affordable Care Act, food assistance, farm subsidies, crop insurance, flood insurance, student loans, and federal aid to states for education and roads.
Liberals generally believe in governmental action to achieve equal opportunity and equality for all, and that it’s the duty of the government to reduce community issues and to protect civil liberties and individual and human rights, and believe the role of the government should be to guarantee that no one is in need.
Conservatives generally believe in personal responsibility, limited government, free markets, individual liberty, traditional American values and a strong national defense, and believe the role of government should be to provide people the freedom necessary to pursue their own goals.
So, the freedom to pursue your own goals would imply we don’t need those social programs. That doesn’t sit well with me, so I guess I’m voting for those liberal Democrats.
Paul Morrison, Lincoln