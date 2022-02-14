Letter: Republicans let down nation

Latest discovery by the Jan. 6 congressional committee regarding the forged electors lists by Republicans, apparently actual “stop-the-steal” stealers, lays the legal groundwork for linking Trump to the widespread seditious conspiracy to stop the peaceful transfer of power following his 2020 presidential-election shellacking.

Predictably, not a word has come from our church-mouse-silent representatives and senators to denounce either the potentially fraudulent action of those individuals or Trump’s latest admission of guilt in wanting Vice President Mike Pence to “overturn” the election, or even the latest jaw-dropping fact of Trump-sympathetic Department of Justice officials’ taking the Fifth during testimony before the Jan. 6 committee.

And now at the state level, just to prove how bad can actually be made worse, Republicans have begun an energetic campaign of insulting everyone’s intelligence with appalling advertisements promoting gun-toting Republican gubernatorial candidates who measure time by the slow evolution of plants and who apparently want, from the banality of their clichéd thinking and pharisaic smugness, to return a complex, diverse 21st-century state, one even Williams Jennings Bryan could never have imagined, to the grim decade of the Harrison, Tyler, and Polk administrations.

Enough is enough! The failed Republican Party, a party that avidly supported the buffoonish authoritarianism of Caesarism’s latest dangerous embodiment, has done itself one better by beginning the process of establishing a kakistocracy, government by the worst people possible.

Apparently, hyper-hypocrisy, venality, corruption and lack of moral compass are the only wares Republicans can now bring to the political fair. The time has come for Democratic leadership and representation at all governmental levels.

Liam O. Purdon, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0