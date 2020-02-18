Letter, 2/19: Republicans let America down

I expected as much from Sen. Deb Fischer, as she is a supporter of Trump no matter what. But, it is disappointing that Sen. Ben Sasse, who has shown moments of intelligence, independent thinking and patriotism, was just another Trump lapdog in voting for no additional witnesses.

They knew that 75% of the population wanted to hear from additional witnesses. They chose to not allow for additional enlightening information, thus impeding investigation into a cover-up. Therefore, they are complicit to obstruction of justice. They are part of the Senate majority that said the process conducted by the House of Representatives was flawed. That was a boldfaced lie.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The House tried to get more witnesses but was blocked by Trump. I feel that the House should now go back and get more information and impeach him again, so then Fischer and Sasse could show anew how they choose party over country. Shame on them!

Senators, would you want Trump to date your daughter? No. Would you want Trump to run your business when his businesses have gone bankrupt six times? No. Do you admire an adult whose intellectual capacity stopped in middle school? No. Do you respect someone who considers himself a monarch and is above the law? No.