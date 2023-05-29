Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Congratulations, Nebraska! In one unicameral vote and the governor’s signature, Nebraskans lost parents’ rights, women’s rights and liberties, and they made the state the ultimate decider of certain aspects of children’s medical care -- not the parent and physician.

They took this vote after breaking every norm and standard the legislative process has established, or the bill would have died on the floor. This is how minorities rule. Taking a lead from the no-debate Gov. Jim Pillen, Republicans knew that the constituents were furious, and as is typical, they slid out the back door, in secret to avoid their constituents.

This was very predictable. Nebraska Republicans stand for government intrusion and think that the government should be dictating every aspect of our lives. The Unicameral made it clear that the Republican Party is no longer the laissez-faire party of the past but more akin to the neofascism that’s spreading across this country.

Republicans will continue to invade our personal lives and continue to legislate Nebraskans behavior, medical choices and freedoms. Remember, the vast majority of Nebraskans support access to abortion and support parents' rights.

Elected Republicans exit through the tunnel, avoid public debates and town halls and live in gated communities, establishing a safe bubble around themselves.

In the end, this Unicameral passed legislation that will shed more blood in the state than bring peace to this suffering. That will be on the Republicans and everyone who voted them in. Wake up, Nebraska, this is 2023, not 1940. Elect people who get it.

Pau Ries, Lincoln