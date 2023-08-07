Gov. Jim Pillen has asked the U.S. agriculture secretary to "ensure Nebraska cattle producers will receive the maximum payment from the Livestock Indemnity Program for losses they incurred during the heat wave."
This program is considered a socialist program. It's not just Democrats who like socialism (as some think), but Republicans as well.
Paul Morrison, Lincoln
