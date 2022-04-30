 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans can pick future

Well, the primary elections are coming up soon. For the Republicans there is an interesting choice. You can choose one of two old rich guys with what looks like lots of baggage and no political experience, keeping the party in the past!

On the other hand, you could choose a young -- relatively speaking -- man who does not have a load of baggage but does have experience with the Nebraska Unicameral. The future of the party!

By the way, the governor can not unilaterally cut taxes. He can propose a tax cut to the Unicameral, and it is up to the Uncameral to pass or reject the proposal.

Now, please let the political ads on TV come to a crashing conclusion in a ball of fire!

Bill McClelland, Lincoln

