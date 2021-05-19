 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans can do better
House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., with House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., behind her, talks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington in February 2019.

 Associated Press file photo

For the first time in my life, I voted a straight Democratic ticket in the city elections. I am strongly pro-life, lean towards small government and am a devout Christian.

I have more often than not voted Republican. Why the change? The GOP has seemingly fought against our medical and health experts on issues concerning masks, closures and vaccines at great jeopardy to our nation.

The GOP has aligned with a man who cares nothing about anything but himself at the expense of our nation's unity, integrity and Constitution. The GOP has shown a tremendous lack of compassion on issues of racial inequities and immigration reform. The GOP has sadly forsaken truth and verifiable facts for lies and misinformation.

I will not vote for Republican candidates until the party returns to common sense, compassion and truth. I am thankful for the very few heroes among the GOP who are trying to combat the grave issues within the party -- thank you, Mitt Romney and Liz Cheney, may your tribe increase!

Why did Democrats sweep the recent elections in Lincoln? I believe there are many voters like me. Republicans -- stop lying -- we saw the video of the insurrection, and we watched while Trump bungled the pandemic response, offended allies and sowed discord. You can do better! Please!

Elizabeth Hughes, Lincoln

