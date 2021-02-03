Letter: Republican Party is no more

Not long ago, a murderous mob of domestic terrorists, white supremacists and conspiracy theorists invaded our Capitol with three goals in mind: to deny the votes of millions of Americans and prop up an authoritarian government, to hang the vice president and to murder the speaker of the House of Representatives.

That scores of elected Republicans support domestic terrorists and white supremacists and an autocratic government was made manifest in their votes to abrogate their oaths to the Constitution and ignore the violent insurrection that killed five people, injured dozens of police officers and would deny our democratic republic's peaceful transition of power, the one characteristic that keeps our democracy intact, a "shining city on a hill."

That so many of Nebraska's representatives in Congress would endorse the acts of these criminals is profoundly shameful. These craven politicians have refused to hold anyone accountable, selling out the Republican Party to anti-government fascists and ignorant racists. It can never recover from this ignominy.

The Republican Party of Lincoln is dead. It is the party of would-be authoritarian kleptocrat Donald Trump and his violent extremists.

Diane Wanek, Omaha

