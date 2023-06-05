To Rep. Mike Flood:
Pass the debt ceiling without holding the country economically hostage just for the GOP to score points.
The money was spent so pay the tab. If the country needs more funding repeal the Trump tax cuts for billionaires. That's who can afford it, not the destitute or the seniors that have earned their Social Security and Medicare benefits through a lifetime of work.
The Republican Party needs to get its priorities straight and work for the good of the country and not just the wealthy. Do your job.
Mike Lauver, Lincoln