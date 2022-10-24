Letter: Report requires more action

I’m highly disturbed by the report on the Lincoln Police Department that says that 47% of women who responded to the survey experienced discrimination. In total, 38 sworn officers, including 22 men, reported discrimination within LPD.

What if we heard that 47% of employees at the local bookstore reported being bullied, disrespected, denied promotion or assaulted by other employees? Would our response to these scenarios be, “Well, 50% of people didn’t report discrimination, so maybe it’s not true?"

Is it hard to believe there is discrimination in LPD, if it exists in many other organizations?

Where’s the uproar from Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the City Council, the police union, the people of Lincoln? Frank Serpico, famous NYPD police whistleblower, is asking questions on Twitter about LPD.

Chief Teresa Ewins says she knows what to do. Does she think having an officer’s answers to the climate survey displayed on a screen, as was alleged, is an appropriate step? That shows there is power to silence and ridicule those who might complain.

We need LPD and city leaders to address this problem, rather than using this discourse about whether discrimination has even happened when 47% said it did.

Stephanie Bondi, Lincoln