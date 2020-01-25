Letter, 1/26: Rental law raises questions
Letter, 1/26: Rental law raises questions

Airbnb

The Airbnb Lincoln rentals site.

Your misguided editorial of Jan. 16 ("Proposed short-term rental law gets close") would have us believe the city of Lincoln should reward real estate speculators who guessed wrong in acquiring property for short-term rentals they don't intend to occupy.

Why?

Is it possible someone, perhaps at City Hall, encouraged them to invest, presuming nobody would object to having transient hotels in a neighborhood where single-family housing prevails? If so, wouldn't that be what people call "news?"

And when did the universal creator of "rights" get around to making one up for unlimited short-term rentals?

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

