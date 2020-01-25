Letter, 1/26: Rental law raises questions

Your misguided editorial of Jan. 16 ("Proposed short-term rental law gets close") would have us believe the city of Lincoln should reward real estate speculators who guessed wrong in acquiring property for short-term rentals they don't intend to occupy.

Why?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is it possible someone, perhaps at City Hall, encouraged them to invest, presuming nobody would object to having transient hotels in a neighborhood where single-family housing prevails? If so, wouldn't that be what people call "news?"

And when did the universal creator of "rights" get around to making one up for unlimited short-term rentals?

Richard Piersol, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0