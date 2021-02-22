 Skip to main content
Letter: Renewables work fine elsewhere
Gov. Pete Ricketts once again shows his ignorance and lack of being informed when he, like a good Republican, tries to blame renewable energy for the rolling blackouts experienced this last week.

Funny how wind generators work just fine in Canada and Europe, but Republicans want you to think it was too cold in Texas? Time to get real, people.

Wind generated power accounts for about 5.55% of the United States energy production, solar approximately 13%. By contrast renewables account for 12.74% of German energy production. In the U.K. it's 11.95%. And, governor, FYI, it's colder in Germany, Canada and the U.K. than it generally is in Texas.

So stop with the lies. We deserve better than this.

Bruce Stephens, Lincoln

