Letter: Remember where money is from

In this season of political campaigns, as we are inundated with Republican ads of questionable standards, we are being told about the evils of liberals and President Biden. At the same time Republican politicians across our state are gleefully planning to spend funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to build canals, provide broadband internet service and support livestock production, to name just a few of their projects.

This seems like a good time to remember that these are federal funds approved in the middle of the pandemic by Congress to help struggling Americans and signed into law by President Biden without a single Republican vote. Republicans were unwilling to help regular Americans in need but are happy to spend this money on their pet projects. And soon more funds passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden will make their way here by way of the Infrastructure bill.

So as you watch those ads keep these things in mind. It seems that an agricultural background hasn’t just taught these candidates how to recognize slop but also how to sling manure.

Terrence Keefe, Lincoln

Election logo 2022
