Letter: Remember to respect

I am writing in response to the recent collection of signatures to put the Fairness Ordinance to a vote. As we are going forward with this conversation, let's keep in mind it is possible to disagree with respect and compassion, and it's a very valuable aspect of healthy democracy and peaceful coexistence.

Much of the time we are angry or entitled, I believe it is out of underlying fear on both sides, which in some ways is understandable.

One side fears the unknown -- do you know a transgender person like me? Have you had an open dialogue with them about their experience? What does this bring up for you, and can someone listen to you about that?

The other side fears and remembers being bullied or silenced -- will you want to hurt me if I speak up about who I am? Do you know it hurts to not speak up? Do you care?

Let's remember our common humanity in these tumultuous times, and try to see it in each other respectfully.

Jacob Lozier, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0