What a cheesy display from Gov. Jim Pillen and his Republican puppets in the Legislature on Monday when he trotted out a young family and exploited their newborn baby to show his right-wing supporters that he could wield the heavy hand of government to erase parents’ rights and a woman’s bodily autonomy by staging the signing of the bill to restrict gender-affirming care and ban abortions after 10 weeks.

This latest battle in the culture wars was as disgusting as it was beneath contempt as he tried to portray supporters of LB574 as “good” and opponents as “evil,” even insinuating that Lucifer was on the opponents' side. This sort of rhetoric has no place in public debate.

But it is happening all over the country as Republican state legislators eschew traditional conservative positions to restrict an individual’s rights to make personal health care decisions without government interference. Putting the government between a doctor and his or her patients, and between parents and their children — just because they can — defies common sense. Make sure it defies good politics, too.

Nebraskans need to wake up and recognize demagoguery when they see it. And, please, remember this embarrassing scene when you vote in 2024. Shame on the governor. Shame on his allies in the Legislature and shame on those who cheer him on.

Randy Moody, Lincoln