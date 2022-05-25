Letter: Remarks show insensitivity

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ insensitive statement about women or girls who have suffered rape or incest should not be allowed an exception to terminate their pregnancy is beyond disgusting.

Obviously, he has no concept of the emotional and physical trauma a woman or girl experiences from being raped. In most cases, the trauma lives with these women and girls for the rest of their lives. Forcing a woman or girl to relive the agonizing experience for nine months is incredibly sadistic and heartless.

I am sickened by men who have not got a clue about being mentally and physically violated by rape and forcing a woman to carry the criminal’s child to term. Governor Ricketts’ empathy and moral compass needs attention in this matter.

Barbara Palmer, Whitefish, Montana

