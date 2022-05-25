 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Remarks show insensitivity

  • 0
Nebraska GOP strains to unite after Trump's candidate loses

Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during the Nebraska Republican Party general election kickoff at the Republican state headquarters on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (Gwyneth Roberts/Lincoln Journal Star via AP)

 Gwyneth Roberts

Gov. Pete Ricketts’ insensitive statement about women or girls who have suffered rape or incest should not be allowed an exception to terminate their pregnancy is beyond disgusting.

Obviously, he has no concept of the emotional and physical trauma a woman or girl experiences from being raped. In most cases, the trauma lives with these women and girls for the rest of their lives. Forcing a woman or girl to relive the agonizing experience for nine months is incredibly sadistic and heartless.

I am sickened by men who have not got a clue about being mentally and physically violated by rape and forcing a woman to carry the criminal’s child to term. Governor Ricketts’ empathy and moral compass needs attention in this matter.

Barbara Palmer, Whitefish, Montana

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Women's freedom is eroding

Letter: Women's freedom is eroding

It is happening. Women losing autonomy, losing the right to control our bodies and our destinies. Fifty years of legal precedent, hard-won fre…

Letter: Where the problem lies

Letter: Where the problem lies

Overall the America economy is doing remarkably well given the pandemic challenges. But inflation, new for many Americas, has soured our mood.

Letter: U.S. celebrated too soon

The headline said, "Russian to face war crimes trial," (May 12). Russian troops, like any troops, fight cleaner and better when they believe t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News